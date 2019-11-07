Albany County Detention CenterTUESDAY
n Robert Smith, 37, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant for failure to pay fines.
n Lahonna Wold, 31, Casper, was serving a sentence.
n Amanda Mudge, 30, Cheyenne, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance (meth).
n Jesicha Stickland, 33, Cheyene, was arrested on a warrant for failure to pay fines.
n Jarvis Jefferson, 47, Louisiana, was transferred into the jail.
n Clifford Breitweiser, 56, Colorado, was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance (third offense).
n Hollie Diamond, 33, Cheyenne, was transferred into the jail.
WEDNESDAY
n Crystal Boer, 30, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance (meth), introduction to a jail facility and driving under suspension.
n Brittany Paul, 28, Laramie, was arrested on a Tennessee warrant.
Laramie Police DepartmentThe Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
TUESDAY
n 8:33 a.m., 1900 block of Alsop, accident.
n 9:28 a.m., Third and Sheridan, accident.
n 12:33 p.m., 200 block of South 13th, hit and run.
n 1:02 p.m., 1700 block of Mitchell, possible domestic disturbance.
n 3:17 p.m., 500 block of North Third, burglary.
n 6:24 p.m., 1800 block of Steele, theft.
n 6:48 p.m., 1700 block of Reynolds, hit and run.
n 6:53 p.m., 2000 block of Redtail, possible assault and battery.
n 8:28 p.m., Laramie area, possible narcotics possession.
n 11:17 p.m., Laramie area, possible narcotics possession.
WEDNESDAY
n 12:03 a.m., Laramie area, possible narcotics possession (marijuana).
n 7:17 a.m., 1100 block of Sheridan, accident.
Albany County Sheriff’s OfficeThe Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following call:
TUESDAY
n 11:12 a.m., 100 block of Antelope Ridge, theft.
