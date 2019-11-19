Albany County Detention Center
FRIDAY
n Diego Gutierrez, 20, Colorado, was arrested on suspicion of underage consumption.
n Jaden Gilmore, 19, Colorado, was arrested on suspicion of underage consumption of alcohol and speeding.
SATURDAY
n Olanre Ebanks, 19, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
n Rowdy Loveland, 22, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
n Amy Weaver, 48, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
n Stacee Cushatt, 33, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of abuse of a vulnerable adult.
n Dexter Hirz, 26, Casper, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
n Desjuan Pettit, 23, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery (subsequent offense).
n Anna Lopez, 22, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply.
SUNDAY
n Zachary Pinc, 18, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication and falsifying identification.
n Eric Quintana, 18, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply.
n Gilberto Rodriguez, 44, Texas, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
n Antonio Thomas, 25, Utah, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and a traffic violation.
n Anthony Brown, 31, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and speeding.
MONDAY
n Oscar Mendez, 23, Florida, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance (marijuana).
n Roland Rosa, 22, Florida, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance (marijuana).
n Abdiel Castro, 23, Florida, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance (marijuana) and speeding.
Laramie Police Department
n The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
FRIDAY
n 8:36 a.m., 200 block of North Eighth, possible domestic disturbance.
n 10:31 a.m., 1700 block of Boulder, hit and run.
n 10:42 a.m., 2200 block of Grand, theft.
n 10:42 a.m., 2200 block of Grand, burglary.
n 11:55 a.m., 3900 block of Beech, possible identity theft.
n 6:51 p.m., 1600 block of North Decar, possible domestic disturbance.
n 8:34 p.m., 1200 block of North Third, accident.
n 10:54 p.m., 100 block of Ivinson, theft.
n 10:07 p.m., Laramie area, possible narcotics possession (marijuana).
n 11:45 p.m., 500 block of Boswell, fireworks.
SATURDAY
n 1:26 a.m., Third and Bradley, possible impaired driver.
n 1:56 a.m., Second and Grand, possible impaired driver.
n 1:58 a.m., 900 block of Grand, possible impaired driver.
n 1:39 p.m., 400 block of South Second, accident.
n 4:25 p.m., 2000 block of Binford, possible domestic disturbance.
n 4:57 p.m., 2100 block of West Wyoming, burglary.
n 5:14 p.m., 1600 block of North Sixth, burglary.
SUNDAY
n 12:57 a.m., 900 block of North McCue, possible domestic disturbance.
n 1:57 a.m., Second and Ivinson, fight.
n 3:35 a.m., 400 block of Ivinson, possible impaired driver.
n 8:53 a.m., 1000 block of Boswell, possible mail theft (tampering).
n 9:09 a.m., 300 block of Interstate 80, hit and run.
n 1:28 p.m., Laramie area, possible narcotics possession (marijuana).
n 4:36 p.m., 1200 block of Herrick, vandalism.
n 6:17 p.m., 400 block of U.S. Highway 287, open container violation.
n 7:30 p.m., 600 block of North Third, possible impaired driver.
Albany County Sheriff’s Office
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls:
SATURDAY
n 10:50 a.m., Albany County area, possible narcotics possession (marijuana).
SUNDAY
n 10:03 p.m., 300 block of U.S. Highway 30, accident.
n 11:42 p.m., Albany County area possible narcotics possession (marijuana).
