Albany County Detention CenterMONDAY
n Kaden Baratcart, 19, Idaho, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance (mushrooms and marijuana).
n Robert Riedesel, 59, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence (subsequent offense).
TUESDAY
n Devon Vasquez, 26, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of interference.
Editor’s note: Those listed under Albany County Detention Center in On the Record have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Laramie Police DepartmentThe Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
FRIDAY
n 1:46 p.m., 15th and Person, theft.
n 5:03 p.m., 11th and Lyons, vandalism.
n 7:43 p.m., 15th and Harney, accident.
n 8:43 p.m., 26th and Grand, accident.
n 9:52 p.m., 700 block of South Ninth, possible domestic disturbance.
SATURDAY
n 1:46 a.m., Boulder and Grand, possible impaired driver.
n 6:31 a.m. Pierce and Franklin, possible impaired driver.
n 11:09 a.m., 1300 block of Flint, vandalism.
n 12:18 p.m., 4100 block of Cliff, possible stalking.
n 3:06 p.m., McCue and Lyons, vandalism.
n 3:16 p.m., Laramie area, possible narcotics possession (marijuana).
n 3:49 p.m., 500 block of North Fifth, animal bite.
n 4:02 p.m., 1500 block of North McCue, hit and run.
n 4:14 p.m. Third and Bradley, accident.
n 4:32 p.m., Laramie area, possible narcotics possession (marijuana).
n 5:30 p.m., 700 block of Garfield, possible domestic disturbance.
SUNDAY
n 1:20 a.m., 900 block of North McCue, possible domestic disturbance.
n 10:40 a.m., Laramie area, possible narcotics possession (marijuana).
n 11:23 a.m., 1500 block of West Van Buren, possible domestic disturbance.
n 2:07 p.m., 1700 block of Sanders, littering.
n 3:40 p.m., 13th and Garfield, accident.
n 7:14 p.m., Laramie area, possible narcotics possession.
n 10:17 p.m., 900 block of Sanders, possible domestic disturbance.
MONDAY
n 5:06 a.m., 22nd and Harney, accident.
n 9:26 a.m., 2400 block of Grand, theft.
n 2 p.m., Laramie area, possible narcotics possession (marijuana).
TUESDAY
n 3:07 a.m., 21st and Grand, accident.
n 7:38 a.m., Third and Soldier Springs, accident.
Albany County Sheriff’s OfficeThe Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls:
FRIDAY
n 2:29 p.m., 100 block of Hunt, accident.
SATURDAY
n 1:38 p.m., Albany County area, possible narcotics possession (marijuana).
