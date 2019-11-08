Colorado man charged with felony possession of controlled substancesA Laramie Police Department officer on routine patrol saw a vehicle exceeding the speed limit at about 8:25 p.m. Tuesday in the 1500 block of South Third Street.
As a result of the traffic stop and investigation, Clifford A. Breitweiser, a 56-year-old Colorado resident, was arrested and charged with three separate counts of felony possession of a controlled substance. Bond has not yet been set on the felony charges and Mr. Breitweiser remains incarcerated at the Albany County Detention Center.
A third or subsequent offense for misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, including convictions for violations of similar laws in other jurisdictions, is a felony punishable by imprisonment for a term not more than five years, a fine of not more than $5,000 or both.
At this time, these charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
Albany County Detention CenterWEDNESDAY
n William Mendoza, 26 Wright, was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication and shoplifting.
Editor’s note: Those listed under Albany County Detention Center in On the Record have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Laramie Police DepartmentThe Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
WEDNESDAY
n 11:33 a.m., 1200 block of North 10th, vandalism.
n 1:11 p.m., 400 block of North Third, accident.
n 4 p.m., 1600 block of Arnold, possible domestic disturbance.
n 4:19 p.m., 300 block of South Fillmore, shoplifting.
n 4:37 p.m., 1800 block of West Venture, possible assault and battery.
THURSDAY
n 7:24 a.m., 700 block of Renshaw, littering.
n 7:26 a.m., 800 block of Sheridan, littering.
