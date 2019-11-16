Albany County Detention CenterTHURSDAY
n Arsenio Lemus, 49, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant.
n Thomas Massey, 29, Laramie, was booked into the jail on a drug court sanction.
n Amber Fink, 33, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
n Mark Pisher, 63, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence (subsequent offense), an open container violation and speeding.
n Jared Wold, 30, South Dakota, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence (subsequent offense) and an open container violation.
n Melinda Reyes, 35, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery (subsequent offense) and breach of peace.
FRIDAY
n James Savage, 47, Colorado, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
n Kurt Baxter, 26, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of breach of peace.
n Eric Brain, 27, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and speeding.
Laramie Police DepartmentThe Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
THURSDAY
n 12:41 p.m., 1200 block of North 10th, theft.
n 3:37 p.m., Granito and Grays Gable, possible impaired driver.
n 6:30 p.m., 2900 block of South 18th, vandalism.
n 9:39 p.m., Cedar and Harney, possible impaired driver.
FRIDAY
n 12:39 a.m., Third and Lewis, possible impaired driver.
n 2:08 a.m.,Cedar and Harney, possible impaired driver.
n 7:28 a.m., 12th and Gibbon, accident.
Albany County Sheriff’s OfficeThe Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls:
THURSDAY
n 11:10 a.m., Albany County area, possible narcotics possession (marijuana).
10:12 p.m., 200 block of Wyoming Highway 230, possible domestic disturbance.
