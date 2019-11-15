Albany County Detention CenterWEDNESDAY
n Katherine Mathews, 39, Laramie, was booked into the jail on a drug court sanction.
n Joshua Mjoness, 44, North Dakota, was booked into the jail on a courtesy hold.
n Richard Heary, 27, California, was arrested on a warrant.
n Tye Huval, 31, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of breach of peace.
THURSDAY
n Donald Ballard, 24, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and possession of a controlled substance.
Laramie Police DepartmentThe Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
WEDNESDAY
n 10:05 a.m., 2400 block of West Jackson, shoplifting.
n 10:13 a.m., 700 block of Renshaw, theft.
n 11:06 a.m., 100 block of Ivinson, theft.
n 1:43 p.m., 3200 block of Grand, hit and run.
n 6:39 p.m., 2000 block of Binford, vandalism.
THURSDAY
n 1:17 a.m., 100 block of South Fifth, possible impaired driver.
n 6:57 a.m., 2300 block of Soldier Springs, unauthorized use of vehicle.
Albany County Sheriff’s OfficeThe Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following call:
WEDNESDAY
n 8:20 a.m., 4300 block of North Third, unauthorized use of vehicle.
