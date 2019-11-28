Laramie Police DepartmentThe Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
MONDAY
n 10:09 a.m., 4200 block of Grays Gable, theft.
n 10:25 a.m., 22nd and Cumulus, littering.
n 10:33 a.m., Third and Grand, hit and run.
n 11:19 a.m., 19th and Grand, accident.
n 2:31 p.m., 1600 block of Arnold, possible domestic disturbance.
n 3:10 p.m., 300 block of South Ninth, hit and run.
n 3:13 p.m.m 13th and Sanders, accident.
n 4:45 p.m., 100 block of South Second, accident.
n 4:50 p.m., 30th and Grand, accident.
n 5:30 p.m., Laramie area, possible sex offense.
n 11:09 p.m., 1600 block of North Cedar, possible child abuse (neglect).
TUESDAY
n 10:08 am., 15th and Barratt, accident.
n 11:49 a.m., Laramie area, possible narcotics possession (marijuana).
n 11:46 p.m., 700 block of South Ninth, possible domestic disturbance.
WEDNESDAY
n 3:06 a.m., 1700 block of North McCue, possible domestic disturbance.
n 6:42 a.m., 1500 block of North McCue, accident.
