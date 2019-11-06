Albany County Detention CenterTHURSDAY
n Cody Kingery, 23, Cheyenne, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and speeding.
FRIDAY
n Cutter Barnes, 21, Colorado, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
n Alexander Vang, 23, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and a stop sign violation.
n Kristian Arnusch, 22, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and a lane use violation.
n Philip Kelly, 30, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication.
SATURDAY
n Douglas Kelly, 53, Laramie, was arrested on a Municipal Court warrant and a District Court warrant.
n Luke Meuchel, 26, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication.
n Colton O’Donnell, 21, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication.
n Stephen Love, 29, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
n Mathew McGuire, 33, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication.
n Alex Fernandez, 25, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance.
n Noah Lujan, 25, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance.
n Brynn Hirschman, 24 Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance (subsequent offense).
n Drake Nash, 23, Gillette, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
SUNDAY
n Alicia Markham, 24, Colorado, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance (meth), possession of a controlled substance (marijuana) and an open container violation.
n Johnathan Lowry, 23, Tennessee, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance (meth) and possession of a controlled substance (marijuana).
n Christopher Ryan, 44, California, was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance (marijuana, third offense).
n Araceli Palacios-Aguirre, 20, Utah, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance (marijuana) and possession of a controlled substance (mushrooms).
MONDAY
n Terri Bowen, 35, Riverton, was arrested on a Uinta County warrant for failure to appear in court.
n Delvonte Moore, 24, Cheyenne, was arrested on suspicion of (marijuana), interference and driving under suspension.
Editor’s note: Those listed under Albany County Detention Center in On the Record have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Laramie Police DepartmentThe Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
THURSDAY
n 12:44 p.m., 3000 block of Grand, accident.
n 12:52 p.m., 1800 block of West Curtis, accident.
n 2:50 p.m., 300 block of South Ninth, theft.
n 3:21 p.m., 100 block of Ivinson, trespassing.
n 5:14 p.m., 11th and Reynolds, accident.
n 6:21 p.m. 1400 block of Canby, possible domestic disturbance.
n 9:21 p.m., 30th and Grand, accident.
n 11:14 p.m., Laramie area, possible narcotics possession (marijuana).
n 11:33 p.m., Second and Fremont, possible impaired driver.
FRIDAY
n 12:44 a.m., Ninth and Harney, possible impaired driver.
n 1:25 a.m., 400 block of North Third, possible assault and battery.
n 1:30 a.m., Fourth and Bradley, possible domestic disturbance.
n 2:03 a.m., 30th and Grand, possible impaired driver.
n 2:09 a.m., First and Garfield, possible impaired driver.
n 7:48 a.m., 600 block of North Fifth, vandalism.
n 8:14 a.m., 600 block of North Fifth, vandalism.
n 8:14 a.m., 600 block of North Fifth, vandalism.
n 9:25 a.m., 1200 block of South 17th, hit and run.
n 2:24 p.m., 900 block of South Eighth, computer crimes.
n 2:25 p.m., 1600 block of Person, hit and run.
n 3:20 p.m., 600 block of Grand, accident.
SATURDAY
n 2:20 a.m., Third and Hancock, possible impaired driver.
n 10:02 a.m., 1200 block of West Lyons, animal bite.
n 10:59 a.m., 1400 block of Lewis, hit and run.
n 3:43 p.m., Laramie area, possible narcotics possession (marijuana).
n 3:44 p.m., 500 block of North Third, shoplifting.
n 5:19 p.m., 1500 block of North McCue, accident.
n 8:06 p.m., 1800 block of West Curtis, accident.
SUNDAY
n 1:36 a.m., Seventh and Downey, hit and run.
n 1:03 a.m., 900 block of Snowy Range, possible impaired driver.
n 7:42 a.m., 2700 block of Snowy Range, possible domestic disturbance.
n 2:05 p.m., Laramie area, possible narcotics possession.
n 2:55 p.m. Fourth and Grand, accident.
n 5:16 p.m., Fifth and Clark, theft.
n 9:14 p.m., Laramie area, possible narcotics possession (marijuana).
n 11:04 p.m., 900 block of North Third, possible domestic disturbance.
MONDAY
n 6:54 a.m., 1000 block of North McCue, hit and run.
n 7:29 a.m., 1000 block of Bradley, vandalism.
n 12:14 p.m., 500 block of South Pierce, theft.
n 12:38 p.m., Laramie area, possible narcotics possession (marijuana).
n 1:10 p.m., 500 block of North Third, shoplifting.
n 4:35 p.m., 1500 block of Palmer, vandalism.
n 4:51 p.m., 300 block of South 15th, accident.
n 11:06 p.m., 21st and Thornburgh, possible impaired driver.
TUESDAY
n 2:21 a.m., Laramie area, possible narcotics possession (marijuana).
n 7:58 a.m., 600 block of Mitchell, accident.
Albany County Sheriff’s OfficeThe Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls:
THURSDAY
n 12:18 p.m., 100 block of Chimney Lamp, accident.
n 4:15 p.m., 4200 block of North Third, theft.
FRIDAY
n 2:20 p.m., 200 block of River Ranch, theft.
n 3:28 p.m., 3000 block of Fort Sanders, vandalism.
SATURDAY
n 4:13 p.m., Albany County area, possible narcotics possession (marijuana).
SUNDAY
n 11:21 a.m., area, possible narcotics possession.
MONDAY
n 9:43 p.m., Albany County area, possible narcotics possession (marijuana).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.