Laramie man charged with taking controlled substances into a jailLaramie Police Department Officer responded at about 10:20 p.m. Monday to the 1700 block of Fetterman Drive for the report of suspicious activity.
During the investigation, the officer contacted a subject who had a warrant for his arrest. Isaac L. Schlaht, a 25-year-old Laramie resident, was arrested on the warrant and was later charged with taking controlled substances into a jail. Bond has not yet been set on the felony charge and Schlaht remains incarcerated at the Albany County Detention Center.
Taking controlled substances into a jail is a felony punishable by imprisonment for not more than three years, a fine of not more than $3,000 or both.
At this time, these charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
Albany County Detention CenterMONDAY
n Edwar Yalacki, 42, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant for child abuse.
n Tye Huvall, 31, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of property destruction and interference with a 911 call.
n Ramon Lopez, 33, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant for failure to pay fines.
n Isaac Schlaht, 25, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant for failure to pay fines and on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and introduction to a jail facility.
n Jeffrey Dohopolski, 44, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery.
Editor’s note: Those listed under Albany County Detention Center in On the Record have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Laramie Police DepartmentThe Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
MONDAY
n 8:34 a.m., Third and Lewis, accident.
n 12:38 p.m., 3700 block of Cherrywood East, accident.
n 12:45 p.m., Fourth and Harney, accident.
n 4:18 p.m., 1800 block of West Curtis, possible stolen vehicle.
n 9:23 p.m., 700 block of Downey, possible domestic disturbance.
TUESDAY
n 7:46 a.m., 700 block of Gibbon, animal bite.
Albany County Sheriff’s OfficeThe Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following call:
MONDAY
n 3:57 p.m., 4700 block of Skyline, possible domestic disturbance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.