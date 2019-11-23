Albany County Detention CenterTHURSDAY
n Nicole Phipps, 35, Laramie, was booked into the jail on a parole and probation sanction.
n Christine Lemus, 35, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
FRIDAY
n Venice Sheehan, 21, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
n Logan Gustafson, 29, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication.
Laramie Police DepartmentThe Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
THURSDAY
n 9:35 a.m., 900 block of North Indian Hills, hit and run.
n 10:01 a.m., 500 block of North Sixth, possible child abuse (neglect).
n 10:38 a.m., 1200 block of North 15th, accident.
n 10:49 a.m., 1100 block of Boulder, possible domestic disturbance.
n 11:32 a.m., 100 block of Ivinson, possible assault and battery.
n 12:24 p.m., 10th and Gibbon, hit and run.
n 4:12 p.m., 300 block of Interstate 80, accident.
n 4:23 p.m., Third and Curtis, accident.
n 4:45 p.m., 1100 block of North Hidalgo, hit and run.
n 9:47 p.m., 1900 block of Thornburgh, accident.
FRIDAY
n 1:20 a.m., 15th and Grand, possible impaired driver.
n 1:33 a.m., 300 block of Grand, possible minor in possession/under the influence of alcohol.
