Albany County Detention CenterWEDNESDAY
n Natalie Lucero, 56, Colorado, was arrested on suspicion of two counts of possession of a controlled substance and speeding.
Editor’s note: Those listed under Albany County Detention Center in On the Record have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Laramie Police Departmentn The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
TUESDAY
n 8:43 a.m., 1300 block of North 22nd, tobacco violation (juvenile).
n 9:37 a.m., 3000 block of Grand, accident.
n 12:56 p.m., 300 block of South Ninth, possible domestic disturbance.
n 1:08 p.m., 4000 block of Bobolink, possible identity theft.
n 1:23 p.m., 1300 block of North 17th, animal bite.
n 2:17 p.m. 1500 block of South Clydesdale, possible identity theft.
n 4:14 p.m., Eighth and Clark, accident.
n 6:48 p.m., 300 block of North Buchanan, possible domestic disturbance.
n 6:49 p.m., 3100 block of Grand, accident.
n 10:31 p.m., 14th and Ivinson, accident.
n 11:41 p.m., Laramie area, possible narcotics possession.
Albany County Sheriff’s OfficeThe Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following call:
TUESDAY
n 2:03 p.m., 2700 block of Fort Sanders, trespassing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.