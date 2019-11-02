Albany County Detention CenterWEDNESDAY
n Kyle Niebur, 24, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant.
n Thomas Madura, 23, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant.
n Jase Madsen, 22, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant.
n Ethelyn Fred, 45, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant.
n Robert Peters, 55, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant and on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance (meth), possession of a controlled substance, felony possession of a controlled substance and introduction to the jail.
THURSDAY
n Brady Books, 18, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of underage consumption of alcohol and urinating in public.
n Korey Scholes, 20, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and a hit and run.
n Erick Meyer, 19, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of underage consumption of alcohol.
Editor’s note: Those listed under Albany County Detention Center in On the Record have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Laramie Police DepartmentThe Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
WEDNESDAY
n 8:12 a.m., 100 block of North 15th, accident.
n 9:22 a.m., 800 block of Kearney, burglary.
n 9:30 a.m., Eighth and University, accident.
n 10:36 a.m., 700 block of North 22nd, accident.
n 11:11 a.m., 800 block of North 12th, hit and run.
n 11:46 a.m., 2500 block of Grand, accident.
n 12:21 p.m., 500 block of North Third, hit and run.
n 3:46 p.m., 10th and Albin, hit and run.
n 5:16 p.m. 700 block of North Third, accident.
n 5:34 p.m., 1800 block of South 10th, vandalism.
n 6:39 p.,m., Laramie area, possible narcotics possession.
THURSDAY
n 12:31 a.m., Second and Ivinson, possible impaired driver.
n 1:44 a.m., 700 block of Evans, possible domestic disturbance.
n 6:58 a.m., 21st and Spring Creek, accident.
n 7:54 a.m., Evans and Westview, accident.
Albany County Sheriff’s OfficeThe Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following call:
WEDNESDAY
n 9:39 a.m., Fetterman and LaBonte, accident.
