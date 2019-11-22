Albany County Detention CenterWEDNESDAY
n Natalie Lucero, 56, Colorado, was arrested on suspicion of two counts of possession of a controlled substance and speeding.
n Benjamin Delany, 24, Colorado, was booked into the jail on a courtesy hold.
n Gregory Nichols, 38, Iowa, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
n Stephen Johnson, 56, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery.
Editor’s note: Those listed under Albany County Detention Center in On the Record have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Laramie Police DepartmentThe Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
WEDNESDAY
n 11:35 a.m., Fourth and Clark, accident.
n 11:38 a.m., 14th and Sheridan, hit and run.
n 11:40 a.m., Lincoln and Snowy Range, possible domestic disturbance.
n Noon, 1500 block of Palmer, accident.
n 12:55 p.m. 300 block of South Pierce, theft.
n 1:54 p.m. 1600 block of Rainbow, possible mail theft (tampering).
n 2:57 p.m., Laramie area, possible sexual assault.
n 3:45 p.m. 1800 block of Barratt, vandalism.
n 5:21 p.m., 3100 block of Grand, theft.
n 5:28 p.m., Sixth and Grand, accident.
n 7 p.m., Fourth and Grand, accident.
n 9:12 p.m., 2500 block of South 18th, possible domestic disturbance.
THURSDAY
n 7:48 a.m., Indian Hills and Grays Gable.
