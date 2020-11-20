Albany County Detention Center
Editors note: Those listed under Albany County Detention Center in On the Record have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty.
Laramie Police Department
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
WEDNESDAY
n 11:31 a.m., Fourth block of University Ave, hit and run.
n 11:31 a.m., Laramie area, possible possession of narcotics.
n 1:42 p.m., 18th block of Grand, accident.
n 3:48 p.m., 900 block of McCue, burglary.
n 4:57 p.m., 4300 block of Grand, shoplifting.
n 6:48 p.m., 600 block of Gibbon, theft.
n 7:33 p.m., Laramie area, possible possession of narcotics.
