Albany County Detention Center
WEDNESDAY
n Danisa Bynum, 25, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of child endangerment.
n Jacob Rodri, 37, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of child endangerment and possession of a controlled substance (meth).
n Steve McKissen, 59, Utah, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, possession of fake urine and defrauding a drug test.
n Sean Costlin, 29, Colorado, was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication.
Editor’s note: Those listed under Albany County Detention Center in On the Record have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
WEDNESDAY
n 8:02 a.m., 1700 block of North McCue, accident.
n 1:10 p.m., Third and Sheridan, accident.
n 2:45 p.m., 900 block of North McCue, possible domestic disturbance.
n 4:02 p.m., 4200 block of Comanche, burglary.
n 4:45 p.m., 1700 block of Custer, burglary.
n 10:13 p.m., 1500 block of Palmer, possible domestic disturbance.
THURSDAY
n 7:05 a.m., 400 block of Ivinson, possible assault and battery.
Sheriff’s calls
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls:
WEDNESDAY
n 11:57 a.m., 200 block of Home Rock, trespassing.
n 5:34 p.m., 200 block of U.S. Highway 30, fraud (forgery).
THURSDAY
n 12:23 a.m., 300 block of Interstate 80, theft.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.