Albany County Detention Center
FRIDAY
n Taylor Poczynek, 23, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and having no headlights.
n Derrick Smith, 22, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of resisting and assault and battery.
Editor’s note: Those listed under Albany County Detention Center in On the Record have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
THURSDAY
n 9:43 a.m., 200 block of North Pierce, dead body found (natural causes).
n 10:01 a.m., 2900 block of Garfield, accident.
n 1:28 p.m., 600 block of South Spruce, possible stolen vehicle.
n 2:46 p.m., 400 block of South Taylor, vandalism.
n 3 p.m., 2800 block of Garfield, possible domestic disturbance.
n 5:18 p.m., 500 block of South Fourth, hit and run.
n 5:51 p.m., 1800 block of West Venture, vandalism.
n 6:15 p.m., 600 block of South Hayes, hit and run.
n 6:51 p.m., 400 block of Mitchell, hit and run.
FRIDAY
n 12:22 a.m., 1600 block of North Cedar, possible domestic disturbance.
n 1:44 a.m., 100 block of North Third, possible impaired driver.
n 3:24 a.m., 600 block of South Hayes, fight.
