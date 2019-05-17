Albany County Detention Center
WEDNESDAY
n Barbara Baker, 36, Hillsdale, was arrested on suspicion of driving under suspension, possession of a controlled substance and no interlock.
n Keisha Dickson, 23, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of probation revocation.
n Desmond Vasquez, 22, Laramie, was booked into the jail on a parole and probation hold.
n Jennifer McCall, 40, Laramie, was booked into the jail on a parole and probation hold.
n Ryan Jorgensen, 19, Colorado, was arrested on suspicion of underage consumption of alcohol.
Editor’s note: Those listed under Albany County Detention Center in On the Record have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
WEDNESDAY
n 9:20 a.m., 600 block of South Hayes, possible domestic disturbance.
n 11:38 a.m., 1500 block of South Palomino, possible stalking.
n 1:51 p.m., 1500 block of Westview, theft.
n 2:23 p.m., Railroad and Clark, vandalism.
n 5:14 p.m., 2200 block of Snowy Range, fight.
n 11:03 p.m., 1200 block of North Third, vandalism.
THURSDAY
n 5:35 a.m., 1600 block of Shields, possible domestic disturbance.
