Albany County Detention Center
WEDNESDAY
n Daniel Morales, 35, Mexico, was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance.
n Jacob Hrasky, 21, Cheyenne, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
Editor’s note: Those listed under Albany County Detention Center in On the Record have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
TUESDAY
n 8:30 a.m., 1100 block of Custer, vandalism.
n 9:42 a.m., 600 block of South 26th, theft.
n 11:16 a.m., 1700 block of Boulder, accident.
n 1:44 p.m., 600 block of Mitchell, accident.
n 2:14 p.m., 2100 block of Rainbow, theft.
n 3:16 p.m., 300 block of North Pierce, theft.
n 3:33 p.m., 200 block of South Colorado, theft.
n 5:05 p.m., 4300 block of Grand, accident.
n 5:54 p.m., 3900 block of Beech, possible domestic disturbance.
WEDNESDAY
n 12:12 a.m., Laramie area, possible narcotics possession.
n 4:45 a.m., 1700 bloc of North McCue, accident.
Sheriff’s calls
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following call:
TUESDAY
n 2:47 p.m., 300 block of Wyoming Highway 230, theft.
