Dog bite reported
A dog bite occurred at about 9:30 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Ninth Street and Ivinson Avenue.
The victim was riding his skateboard on the sidewalk when a medium- to large-sized dog with a purple LED collar ran up and bit him on the thigh. The dog was brown and had a curly coat.
The victim spoke briefly with the dog owner but did not get any identifying information from him. The owner was described as a white male, 60-70 years of age, wearing a baseball cap and a dark green hoodie with patches (perhaps police or military) on it.
Locating the dog in question is important for rabies monitoring purposes.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of this dog or the owner is asked to call the Animal Control Unit at 721-5385 or the non-emergency Dispatch line at 721-2526.
The Animal Control Unit would like to remind everyone that animal bites could involve exposure to rabies and that all animal bites must be reported to the Animal Control Unit immediately.
Albany County Detention Center
FRIDAY
Emily Pully-Hamilton, 33, Laramie, was serving a sentence.
Anthony Lindmier, 31, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of four counts of felony property destruction.
Gabriel Jacobsen, 46, Laramie, was serving a sentence.
Desmond Vasquez, 33, Laramie, was serving a sentence.
Michelle Seerly, 55, Laramie, was arrested on a Municipal Court warrant.
SATURDAY
William Combs, 51, Laramie, was arrested on a District Court warrant.
Mathew Day, 38, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of breach of peace.
Richard Hie, 67, Clearmont, Florida, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance (marijuana).
Sonya Ortega-Lopez, 34, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of violating a protection order.
Jeffrey Best, 55, Rawlins, was arrested on suspicion of speeding, having no insurance, an open container violation and an interlock violation.
Cayley Gibb, 22, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear in court.
Sergio Ortego-Lopez, 40, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault.
Editor’s note: Those listed under Albany County Detention Center in On the Record have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
THURSDAY
8:39 a.m., 2700 block of Snowy Range Road, possible domestic disturbance.
9:41 a.m., 100 block of Grand, accident.
10:58 a.m., 1300 block of North Seventh, accident.
11:26 a.m., 900 block of Mitchell, theft.
1:23 p.m., 500 block of North Third, accident.
4:33 p.m., 400 block of Ivinson, possible assault on a peace officer.
8:39 p.m., Snowy Range Road and McCue, accident.
9:24 p.m., Ninth and Ivinson, animal bite.
FRIDAY
1:07 a.m., 500 block of Snowy Range Road, possible impaired driver.
2:08 a.m., 100 block of Ivinson, fight.
2:19 a.m., 400 block of South Third, fight.
12:15 p.m., 1300 block of Mitchell, animal bite.
12:19 p.m., 1300 block of North 18th, hit and run.
1:36 p.m., 1300 block of North 18th, hit and run.
3:14 p.m., 1900 block of North Banner, trespassing.
4:21 p.m., 1200 block of South Third, accident.
4:51 p.m., 100 block of Ivinson, theft.
4:57 p.m., 1500 block of North Third, hit and run.
5:21 p.m., 30th and Grays Gable, accident.
11:46 p.m., 200 block of Grand, falsifying identification.
SATURDAY
12:43 a.m., 200 block of Grand, fight.
1:50 a.m., Second and Grand, open container violation.
2:04 a.m., 100 bock of Ivinson, possible assault and battery.
2:08 a.m., 200 block of South Second, vandalism.
10:40 a.m., 500 block of North Third, burglary.
11:07 a.m., 1200 block of Downey, vandalism.
11:27 a.m., 4300 block of Grand, hit and run.
12:09 p.m., 400 block of North Fourth, theft.
1:49 p.m., 1300 block of Gibbon, vandalism.
2:34 p.m., Laramie area, possible narcotics possession (marijuana).
6:33 p.m., Laramie area, possible narcotics possession (marijuana).
9:03 p.m., 700 block of South Sixth, possible assault and battery.
9:18 p.m., Third and Grand, theft.
SUNDAY
8:52 a.m., 100 block of Fetterman, theft.
8:57 a.m., 200 block of Grand, theft.
11:34 a.m., Third and Grand, theft.
12:03 p.m., 400 block of Ivinson, theft.
1:32 p.m., 400 block of Ivinson, accident.
2:11 p.m., 100 block of Ivinson, theft.
2:29 p.m., 3200 block of Joanna Bruner, possible domestic disturbance.
5 p.m., 2500 block of Knadler, accident.
6:23 p.m., 1500 block of South Third, theft.
11:46 p.m., 900 block of Kearney, possible aggravated assault (firearm).
MONDAY
1:33 a.m., 3800 block of Beech, burglary.
Sheriff’s calls
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls:
THURSDAY
6:39 p.m., Albany County area, possible narcotics possession (marijuana).
8:17 p.m., Albany County area, possible narcotics possession (marijuana).
