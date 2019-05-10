Albany County Detention Center
WEDNESDAY
n Lindsey Coyote, 24, Gillette, was arrested on a warrant.
n Dominique Sciacca, 20, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant.
Editor’s note: Those listed under Albany County Detention Center in On the Record have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
WEDNESDAY
n 8:06 a.m., Ninth and Sheridan, accident.
n 11:59 a.m., 2100 block of Grand, possible assault and battery.
n 12:01 p.m., 600 block of South Hayes, possible domestic disturbance.
n 12:30 p.m., Snowy Range and Clark, accident.
n 3:38 p.m., Ninth and Grand, accident.
n 4:31 p.m., 4100 block of Cliff, theft.
n 8:48 p.m., 2400 block of Grand, selling alcohol to a someone younger than 21.
n 9:18 p.m., 3100 block of Grand, selling alcohol to a minor.
n 9:49 p.m., 400 block of Ivinson, vandalism.
THURSDAY
n 7:38 a.m., 800 block of Snowy Range, accident.
n 7:41 a.m., 1500 block of North McCue, accident.
Sheriff’s calls
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls:
WEDNESDAY
n 3:16 p.m., 10 block of Wyoming Highway 10, trespassing.
THURSDAY
n 7:28 a.m., 4000 block of North Third, hit and run.
