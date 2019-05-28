Albany County Detention Center
FRIDAY
n Gabriel Schwaiger, 40, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and having no headlights.
SATURDAY
n Casiana Lagarreta, 34, Cheyenne, was arrested on a warrant from the Wyoming Parol Board.
n Christopher Heath, 50, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
SUNDAY
n Brian Johnson, 27, Littleton, Colorado, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and an open container violation.
n Sonia Gonzales, 35, New Mexico, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of a controlled substance.
n Jarrett Neimark, 20, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant from Municipal Court.
Editor’s note: Those listed under Albany County Detention Center in On the Record have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
