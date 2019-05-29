Albany County Detention Center
MONDAY
n Jonethen Noe, 24, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant from Municipal Court.
n Halley Craig, 28, Cheyenne, was arrested on suspicion of a domestic violation.
n Linda Tabatt, 59, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
n Adam Schneider, 34, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication and on a warrant from Municipal Court.
n Collin Scoville, 23, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication, property destruction, criminal entry and battery.
Editor’s note: Those listed under Albany County Detention Center in On the Record have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
FRIDAY
n 8:17 a.m., 1500 block of West Harrison, theft.
n 11:07 a.m., 900 block of North McCue, possible domestic disturbance.
n 3:12 p.m., Third and Interstate 80, accident.
n 10:34 p.m., 100 block of North Buchanan, accident.
n 11:03 p.m., 600 block of North Third, possible impaired driver.
SATURDAY
n 2:39 p.m., 1800 block of Sheridan, theft.
n 3:46 p.m., 500 block of Boswell, accident.
n 7:02 p.m., 1300 block of Beaufort, animal bite.
n 11:02 p.m., 1200 block of North 17th, possible minor in possession/under the influence of alcohol.
SUNDAY
n 12:16 p.m., 1700 block of Grand, theft.
n 1:16 p.m., 200 block of South Third, burglary.
n 6:31 p.m., 17th and Palmer, theft.
n 8:51 p.m., 1700 block of Palmer, fireworks.
Sheriff’s calls
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls:
FRIDAY
n 12:13 p.m., 100 block of Hunt, accident.
n 5:08 p.m., Fort Sanders and Gros Ventre, animal bite.
n 5:33 p.m., 4300 block of Fetterman, accident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.