Albany County Detention Center
THURSDAY
n Christopher Curry, 34, Rock Springs, was serving a sentence.
n Joshua Martinez, 36, California, was arrested on suspicion of interference and disorderly conduct (inciting).
Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
THURSDAY
n 10:04 a.m., 4300 block of Grand, theft.
n 11:28 a.m., 200 block of Grand, theft.
n 1:02 p.m., 4300 block of Grand, accident.
n 1:34 p.m., 1500 block of Snowy Range, resisting arrest.
n 1:51 p.m., 1400 block of North Cedar, theft.
n 3:31 p.m., Soldier Springs Third, accident.
n 7:39 p.m., 4000 block of Grand, accident.
FRIDAY
n 1:35 a.m., 100 block of Ivinson, theft.
n 6:03 a.m., Seventh and Renshaw, possible domestic disturbance.
n 7:48 a.m., 2100 block of Grand, hit and run.
