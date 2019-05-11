Albany County Detention Center
THURSDAY
Mark Reed, 60, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of felony property destruction.
Daniel Lewis, 32, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and no headlights.
FRIDAY
Megan Leiss, 25, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Editor’s note: Those listed under Albany County Detention Center in On the Record have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
THURSDAY
9:44 a.m., 1300 block of North Pine, accident.
10:25 a.m., 3400 block of Grays Gable, theft.
12:30 p.m., 1100 block of Symons, possible identity theft.
12:46 p.m., 900 block of Boulder, accident.
1:14 p.m., 400 block of Ivinson, vandalism.
9:29 p.m., 25th and Sheridan, possible impaired driver.
FRIDAY
12:06 a.m., 400 block of North Third, possible impaired driver.
Sheriff’s calls
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following call:
THURSDAY
2:03 p.m., Albany County area, possible narcotics possession (marijuana).
