Several home, auto burglaries reported to Laramie Police Department
The Laramie Police Department has recently investigated at least nine reports of home and auto burglaries. The burglars have entered unlocked doors as well as forced entry into unoccupied residences.
The Laramie Police Department would like to remind everyone to lock their cars and their homes and to report any suspicious subjects or activities to the Police Department by calling Dispatch at their non-emergency number (307) 721-2526. If you see a crime in progress, call 911.
If you have information about the recent burglaries, or any crime, you could earn a cash reward of up to $1,000.00 by calling CRIMESTOPPERS at 742-CARE (2273). You do not have to give your name and all information is kept strictly confidential.
Laramie man charged with felony possession of a controlled substance
On May 5, 2019 at 10:33 p.m. a Laramie Police Officer stopped a vehicle for a moving violation.
During the course of the stop and subsequent investigation, Adam C. Earleywine, a 34-year-old Laramie resident was arrested for Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance (WS 35-7-1031©(iii)). Mr. Earleywine’s bond has not yet been set on the felony charge and he remains in custody at the Albany County Detention Center.
Any person convicted for a third or subsequent offense under this paragraph, including convictions for violations of similar laws in other jurisdictions shall be imprisoned for a term not more than five (5) years, fined not more than five thousand dollars ($5,000.00), or both.
Utah man charged with felony property destruction
On May 3, 2019 at 8:23 p.m. Laramie Police Officers were dispatched to the 100 block of East Grand Avenue for the report of a subject who had just punched out a large window.
After making sure that medical services were provided to the injured parties, the Officers completed their investigation and arrested Shaylan Carlisle, a 25-year-old resident of Utah for Felony Property Destruction/Vandalism (WS 6-3-201(b)(iii)). Mr. Carlisle has posted a ten thousand dollar ($10,000.00) signature bond and was released from the Albany County Detention Facility.
Property Destruction is a felony punishable by imprisonment for not more than ten (10) years, a fine of not more than ten thousand dollars ($10,000.00), or both, if the cost of restoring injured property or the value of the property if destroyed is one thousand dollars ($1,000.00) or more.
Albany County Detention Center
SUNDAY
n Sarah White, 31, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication.
n Garen Medicinecloud, 27, Pavillion, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, driving under suspension, reckless endangerment and speeding.
n Adam Earlywime, 34, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
n Rone Assudino-Garces, 23, Pavillion, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
MONDAY
n Peter Neff, 33, California, was arrested on suspicion of stalking.
n Derrick Smith 22, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant.
Editor’s note: Those listed under Albany County Detention Center in On the Record have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
TUESDAY
n 8:30 a.m., 200 block of South Second, computer crimes.
n 8:35 a.m., 400 block of Ivinson, vandalism.
n 9:48 a.m., 600 block of South Hayes, possible domestic disturbance.
n 12:38 p.m., 1200 block of Flint, vandalism.
n 1:43 p.m., 2200 block of Spring Creek, burglary.
n 2:52 p.m., 1000 block of North McCue, burglary.
n 7:22 p.m., 100 block of Grand, vandalism.
n 7:53 p.m., 700 block of Steele, fight.
n 8:22 p.m., 2000 block of Binford, accident.
n 8:29 p.m., 2200 block of Grand, accident.
