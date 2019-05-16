Albany County Detention Center
TUESDAY
n Scott Dunlap, 44, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault.
n Anthony Disalle, 53, Arvada, Colorado, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and an open container violation.
n Kobi Vasquez, 20, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of underage consumption of alcohol.
n Linda Witt, 49, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
n Greg Mesa, 63, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of three counts of possession of a controlled substance and one count of felony possession of a controlled substance (third offense).
n Emilio Candelario, 21, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant.
Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
MONDAY
n 9:03 a.m., 600 block of Grand, shoplifting.
n 9:32 a.m., 1000 block of Ivinson, accident.
n 1:33 p.m., 1200 block of North Third, possible impaired driver.
n 2:21 p.m., 2500 block of Riverside, accident.
n 3:18 p.m., Railroad and Clark, theft.
n 3:56 p.m., 100 block of Kearney, theft.
n 3:58 p.m., 1300 block of South 17th, animal bite.
n 4:23 p.m., 1100 block of Albin, animal bite.
n 10:11 p.m., 21st and Grand, theft.
n 10:12 p.m., 1500 block of North McCue, accident.
n 11:23 p.m., 600 block of North Third, possible minor in possession/under the influence.
TUESDAY
n 7:48 a.m., 1200 block of Mill, burglary.
n 8:33 a.m., 2000 block of South 19th, burglary.
n 8:41 a.m., 700 block of Mitchell, burglary.
n 8:45 a.m., 1900 block of North 10th, burglary.
n 10:29 a.m., Laramie area, possible narcotics possession.
n 12:48 p.m., Laramie area, possible narcotics possession.
n 3:44 p.m., 1100 block of Boulder, accident.
n 3:58 p.m., 700 block of Mitchell, burglary.
WEDNESDAY
n 7:28 a.m., 1500 block of Snowy Range, theft.
Sheriff’s calls
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls:
MONDAY
n 11:26 a.m., 4900 block of North Third, possible assault and battery.
n 4:39 p.m., 1100 block of Wyoming Highway 11, theft.
n 7:47 p.m., 4900 block of North Third, vandalism.
TUESDAY
n 2:03 p.m., 20 block of Blazing Star, theft.
