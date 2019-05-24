Albany County Detention Center
TUESDAY
n Joseph Witt, 50, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
n Adriana Brewster, 20, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance (meth).
WEDNESDAY
n Edward Bednarek, 39, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, speeding, having no registration and having no driver’s license.
n Shawn Oder, 34, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant.
n Jessica Harder, 24, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant.
THURSDAY
n Pedro Mendez, 39, Connecticut, was arrested on suspicion of a hit and run and following too closely.
n Cody Brundage, 27, was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication.
Editor’s note: Those listed under Albany County Detention Center in On the Record have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
TUESDAY
n 10:02 a.m., 400 block of Grand, accident.
n 10:36 a.m., 1100 block of North Fourth, accident.
n 2:13 p.m., Laramie area, possible narcotics possession.
n 3:27 p.m., 4000 block of Grand, fireworks.
n 5:09 p.m., 1200 block of Park, accident.
n 6:49 p.m., 2500 block of West Jackson, possible domestic disturbance.
n 7:24 p.m., 900 block of Russell, accident.
n 9:57 p.m., 100 block of Kearney, vandalism.
n 11:52 p.m., 3000 block of Grand, possible impaired driver.
WEDNESDAY
n 7:29 a.m., 500 block of South Lincoln, burglary.
n 9:51 p.m., 2000 block of West Venture, possible domestic disturbance.
n 11:33 p.m., 4300 block of Grand, hit and run.
Sheriff’s calls
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls:
TUESDAY
n 10:45 a.m., 4500 block of Meadowlark, possible identity theft.
n 3:40 p.m., 32000 block of U.S. Highway 30, possible identity theft.
