Albany County Detention Center
TUESDAY
• Ashley Edgerly, 25, Laramie, was serving a sentence.
• Shelby Humanson, 47, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence.
• Gerald Miles, 20, Indiana, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and possessing a controlled substance.
• Benjamin Ketcham, 31, Cheyenne, was arrested on a warrant.
Editor’s note: Those listed under Albany County Detention Center in On the Record have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Laramie Police DepartmentThe Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
TUESDAY
• 10:08 a.m., 500 block of Tenth, theft.
• 12:07 p.m., 1400 block of Ashley, theft.
• 1:03 p.m., 500 block of Third, accident.
• 1:32 p.m., 2100 block of 17th, theft.
• 2:13 p.m., 900 block of McCue, possible domestic disturbance.
• 3:04 p.m., 1600 block of Wyoming, trespassing.
• 3:43 p.m., 4400 block of Comanche, theft.
• 10:08 p.m., 300 block of McCue, alleged impaired driver.
