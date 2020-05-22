Albany County Detention Center
THURSDAY
• Benton Martins, 51, Illinois, was arrested on suspicion for driving under the influence and speeding.
Editor’s note: Those listed under Albany County Detention Center in On the Record have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Laramie Police DepartmentThe Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
WEDNESDAY
• 8:37 a.m., Laramie area, possible sexual offense.
• 9:38 a.m., 2200 block of 15th, animal bite.
• 10:59 a.m., 600 block of Hayes, possible domestic disturbance.
• 5:55 p.m., 1500 block of Snowy Range, accident.
• 5:55 p.m., 300 block of 30th, accident.
THURSDAY
• 2:06 a.m., 1600 block of Cedar, alleged impaired driver.
• 7:12 a.m., Laramie area, possible possession of narcotics (marijuana).
• 7:31 a.m., 300 block of 24th, hit and run.
Albany County Sheriff’s Department
The Albany County Sheriff’s Department responded to the following calls:
WEDNESDAY
• 4:38 p.m., Albany County area, theft.
• 6:54 p.m., Albany County area, unauthorized use of vehicle.
• 8:43 p.m., Albany County area, possible possession of narcotics (marijuana).
