Albany County Detention Center
TUESDAY
• Frances Natal-Rodrigues, 37, Pennsylvania, was arrested on suspicion of a felony possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and conspire.
• Luis Ruiz-Rodrigues, 34, Ohio, was arrested on suspicion of a felony possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and conspire.
• Angel Torres-Rodriguez, 26, Pennsylvania, was arrested on suspicion of a felony possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and conspire.
• Christopher Williams, 49, Oregon, was arrested on suspicion of a felony possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and conspire (four counts).
Editor’s note: Those listed under Albany County Detention Center in On the Record have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Laramie Police DepartmentThe Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
TUESDAY• 8:55 a.m., 2300 block of Snowy Range, vandalism.
• 8:25 a.m., 1000 block of 22nd, assault and battery.
• 4:53 p.m., 500 block of Cedar, burglary.
• 8:12 p.m., 1600 block of Baker, possible domestic disturbance.
WEDNESDAY• 5:55 a.m., 900 block of McCue, theft.
