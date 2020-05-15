Albany County Detention CenterWEDNESDAY• William Knowlton, 37, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault.
Editor’s note: Those listed under Albany County Detention Center in On the Record have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Laramie Police DepartmentThe Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
TUESDAY• 11:00 a.m., 600 block of Hayes, animal bite.
• 11:27 a.m., 100 block of Fourth, trespassing.
• 11:38 a.m., 4300 block of Grand, possible domestic disturbance.
• 12:53 p.m., 2200 block of Cumulus, littering.
• 2:28 p.m., 700 block of Bradley, animal bite.
• 5:30 p.m., 2000 block of Sheridan, possible domestic disturbance.
• 5:45 p.m., 300 block of 1-80, dead body found (natural causes).
• 10:48 p.m., 600 block of Hayes, possible domestic disturbance.
WEDNESDAY• 1:52 a.m., 200 block of Grand, possible aggravated assault.
Albany County Sheriff’s Dept.
The Albany County Sheriff’s Department responded to the following calls:
MONDAY
• 1:06 p.m., Albany County area, animal bite.
• 2:27 p.m., Albany County area, animal bite.
• 3:14 p.m., Albany County area, theft.
• 4:37 p.m., Albany County area, accident.
