Albany County Detention CenterTUESDAY• Juan Mariana, 42, Utah, was arrested on a warrant.
Laramie Police Department
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
TUESDAY• 10:05 a.m., 1400 block of Bridger, theft.
• 10:26 a.m., 2600 block of Norris, hit and run.
• 11:39 a.m., 500 block of Adams, possible domestic disturbance.
• 12:20 p.m., 200 block of Fourth, possible domestic disturbance.
• 1:18 p.m., 1000 block of McCue, trespassing.
• 5:16 p.m., 400 block of Second, vandalism.
• 8:13 p.m., 1600 block of Sixth, hit and run.
Albany County Sheriff’s Dept.The Albany County Sheriff’s Department responded to the following calls:
MONDAY• 1:06 p.m., Albany County area, animal bite.
• 2:27 p.m., Albany County area, animal bite.
• 3:14 p.m., Albany County area, theft.
• 4:37 p.m., Albany County area, accident.
