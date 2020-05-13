Albany County Detention CenterTUESDAY• Silver Medina, 64, Rawlins, was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance.
• Michelle Flores, 52, Rawlins, was arrested on a warrant and on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance.
• Sheila Smith, 42, Colorado was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance.
Editor’s note: Those listed under Albany County Detention Center in On the Record have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Laramie Police DepartmentThe Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
MONDAY• 8:11 a.m., 3600 block of Bill Nye, accident.
• 8:32 a.m., 1800 block of Curtis, theft.
• 8:53 a.m., 300 block of Adams, accident.
• 9:31 a.m., 4300 block of Grand, accident.
• 4:58 p.m., 1500 block of McCue, animal bite.
• 6:43 p.m., 1100 block of Sanders, possible domestic disturbance.
• 10:26 p.m., Laramie area, possible possession of narcotics (marijuana).
• 11:23 p.m., 400 block of Cedar, possible domestic disturbance.
• 11:23 p.m., Laramie area, possible possession of narcotics.
Albany County Sheriff’s Dept.
The Albany County Sheriff’s Department responded to the following calls:
MONDAY• 1:06 p.m., Albany County area, animal bite.
• 2:27 p.m., Albany County area, animal bite.
• 3:14 p.m., Albany County area, theft.
• 4:37 p.m., Albany County area, accident.
