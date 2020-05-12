Albany County Detention CenterFRIDAY
n Christa Biggs, 32, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, speeding, and two counts of child endangerment.
n Bredt Brempong, 36, California, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and speeding.
n Rudy Fox, 31, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant.
SATURDAY
n Robert Harding, 24, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of interference and resisting.
n Matthew Larson, 30, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, open container violations, and failing to use a turn signal.
n Justin Johnson, 31, was arrested for possessing a controlled substance.
Editor’s note: Those listed under Albany County Detention Center in On the Record have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Laramie Police DepartmentThe Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
FRIDAY
n 1:35 p.m., 600 block of Cedar, animal bite.
n 10:35 p.m., Laramie area, possible possession of narcotics (marijuana).
SATURDAY
n 2:13 a.m., 1100 block of Third, alleged impaired driver.
n 5:07 a.m., 1200 block of Baker, burglary.
SUNDAY
n 4:18 p.m., Laramie area, possible possession of narcotics (marijuana).
MONDAY
n 6:08 a.m., 1000 block of Frontera, burglary.
Albany County Sheriff’s Dept.The Albany County Sheriff’s Department responded to the following calls:
FRIDAY
n 6:08 p.m., Albany County area, trespassing.
SATURDAY
n 8:31 p.m., Albany County area, alleged impaired driver.
SUNDAY
n 9:49 p.m., Albany County area, possible possession of narcotics (marijuana).
