Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
TUESDAY
1:29 p.m., 2600 block of Sheridan, accident.
1:46 p.m., Glacier and Little Moon, accident.
2:23 p.m., Third and Garfield, hit and run.
6:34 p.m., Cedar and Fremont, accident.
9:54 p.m., 1000 block of Downey, possible domestic disturbance.
11:47 p.m., Sixth and Garfield, possible domestic disturbance.
WEDNESDAY
12:19 a.m., 2000 block of West Jefferson, possible domestic disturbance.
3:55 a.m., 300 block of North Cedar, possible domestic disturbance.
Sheriff’s calls
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following call:
TUESDAY
12:44 p.m., 1000 block of Dally Ridge, animal bite.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.