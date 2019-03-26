Albany County Detention Center
SATURDAY
Jaskern Bassi, 31, California, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, introduction and breach of peace (Circuit Court).
Gentry Chakmakian, 26, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication and resisting.
Timothy Whatley, 45, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication.
Bret Strand, 58, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication.
Kali Collins, 36, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence (Municipal Court).
MONDAY
Terry Nielsen, 58, Denver, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and having no driver’s license (Circuit Court).
Wayne Perdew, 36, Colorado, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and an open container violation (Circuit Court).
Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
FRIDAY
9:13 a.m., 1000 block of Arnold, possible domestic disturbance.
12:44 p.m., 22nd and Harney, accident.
11:59 p.m., Laramie area, possible narcotics possession.
SATURDAY
1:30 a.m., 100 block of Ivinson, hit and run.
5:57 a.m., 400 block of North Third, resisting arrest.
8:12 a.m., 500 block of Harney, hit and run.
11:37 a.m., 500 block of North Third, shoplifting.
5:13 p.m., 300 block of Ord, vandalism.
11:50 p.m., 2400 block of Grand, hit and run.
SUNDAY
12:52 a.m., Laramie area, possible incest/child molestation.
8:46 a.m., 1000 block of North McCue, hit and run.
9:49 a.m., 500 block of North Cedar, hit and run.
4:14 p.m., 3000 block of Grand, accident.
MONDAY
12:25 a.m., Third and Gibbon, possible impaired driver.
Sheriff’s calls
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls:
SUNDAY
11:36 a.m., Albany County area, possible narcotics possession (marijuana).
3:10 p.m., 300 block of South 4 St, burglary.
4:31 p.m., 30 block of Aspen Dale, theft.
9:50 p.m., 400 block of U.S. Highway, possible child abuse (neglect).
