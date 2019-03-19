Man charged with felony domestic battery
Laramie Police Department officers responded at about 11:20 a.m., Sunday to the 200 Block of North Third Street for the report of a physical domestic with a subject possibly injured.
As a result of the investigation, 33-year-old Joseph J. Velasquez was arrested and charged with domestic battery (felony). Bond has not yet been set on the charge and Velasquez remains in custody at the Albany County Detention Center.
Domestic battery is punishable by imprisonment for up to 10 years, a fine of up to $10,000 or both, if within the previous 10 years, the person has been convicted of domestic battery two or more times.
Albany County Detention Center
FRIDAY
Roger Brownell, 31, Utah, was arrested on suspicion of simple assault.
Damon Cisneros, 25, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant.
Shane Pickett, 47, Colorado, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and possession of a controlled substance.
Jerry Jackson, 48, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of on suspicion of driving under the influence (state), driving under suspension and speeding.
Joseph Velasquez, 33, Connecticut, was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery (strangulation).
Casey Leinweber, 24, Centennial, was arrested on suspicion f driving under suspension and driving under the influence.
MONDAY
Lacey Johnson, 24, Laramie,was arrested on suspicion of interference, disorderly conduct (insighting) and two counts of battery.
David Dansereau, 22, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of of public intoxication.
Editor’s note: The names listed above are people who have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
FRIDAY
8:12 a.m., 300 block of North Hodgeman, accident.
8:52 a.m., 300 block of North Hodgeman, vandalism.
10:42 a.m., 1900 block of North Ninth, animal bite.
10:42 a.m., 4200 block of Foothills, animal bite.
10:59 a.m., 1500 block of North McCue, possible assault and battery.
SATURDAY
11:39 a.m., 30th and Grand, hit and run.
6:07 p.m., 1500 block of North McCue, accident.
3:57 p.m., Third and Harney, accident.
5:16 p.m., 500 block of South Pierce, accident.
12:31 p.m., 30th and Grand, accident.
1:51 p.m., 4300 block of Grand, accident.
2:22 p.m., 700 block of North, accident.
7:22 p.m., 3100 block of Grand, hit and run.
8:14 p.m., 1800 block of Curtis, hit and run.
11:26 p.m., 1800 block of West Curtis, accident.
SUNDAY
2:55 a.m., 15th and Harney, possible impaired driver.
11:19 a.m., 200 block of North Third, possible domestic disturbance.
12:04 p.m., 900 block of Kearney, possible domestic disturbance.
12:59 p.m., 3100 block of Grand, burglary.
1:37 p.m., 3900 block of Alta Vista, theft.
3:15 p.m., 500 block of North Third, accident.
7:43 p.m., 3000 block of Grand, trespassing.
8:04 p.m., 1800 block of West Truman,vandalism.
9:14 p.m., 700 block of Downey, hit and run.
11:58 p.m., 3200 block of Grand, fight.
Sheriff’s calls
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls:
FRIDAY
3:31 p.m., Albany County area, possible narcotics possession(paraphernalia).
SATURDAY
1:41 p.m., 10 block of Platte River Access, accident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.