Albany County Detention Center
THURSDAY
n Clark Volk, 56, California, was serving a sentence.
n Kendall Lowrey, 22, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery.
n James Lanich, 23, Laramie, was serving a sentence.
n Tasha Randall, 32, Colorado, was arrested on suspicio of violating a protection order.
FRIDAY
n Alicia Kantz, 24, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and having no headlights.
Editor’s note: The names listed above are people who have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
THURSDAY
n 8:56 a.m., 800 block of Downey, hit and run.
n 9:07 a.m., 1200 block of South Seventh, theft.
n 9:17 a.m., 2000 block of Binford, possible domestic disturbance.
n 11:48 a.m., 200 block of South Seventh, accident.
n 2:12 p.m., 200 block of North 30th, trespassing.
n 2:15 p.m., 4000 block of Grand, accident.
n 2:33 p.m., Sixth and Grand, accident.
n 2:51 p.m., 500 block of North Pine, theft.
n 3:09 p.m., 1700 block of Boswell, theft.
n 4:13 p.m., Laramie area, possible narcotics possession (marijuana).
n 4:38 p.m., 600 block of South Second, possible domestic disturbance.
n 6:52 p.m., 1600 block of West Jefferson, possible domestic disturbance.
n 8:54 p.m., 3100 block of Grand, accident.
n 11:50 p.m., 3200 block of Grand, possible impaired driver.
FRIDAY
n 2:13 a.m., Fourth and Grand, open container violation.
