Albany County Detention Center
MONDAY
Anthony Castro, 29, Colorado, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and driving under suspension.
Valentin Romero, 37, Laramie, was arrested on two warrants.
Caleb Chapel, 21, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant and on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
Peter Lewis, 44, Cheyenne, was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance and felony introduction.
Ursula Worthy, 24, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant from Sweetwater County and on suspicion of speeding.
Editor’s note: The names listed above are people who have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
MONDAY
9:04 a.m., Laramie area, possible sexual assault.
9:40 a.m., 1600 block of Steele, theft.
11:37 a.m., 1600 block of Grand, hit and run.
1:42 p.m., Fourth and Harney, accident.
3:46 p.m., 2000 block of Binford, possible domestic disturbance.
4:03 p.m., 1900 block of North Banner, theft.
TUESDAY
3:14 p.m., 1300 block of North 22nd, theft.
7:23 a.m., 17th and Grand, accident.
7:31 a.m., Grand and Sherman Hill, accident.
Sheriff’s calls
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following call:
MONDAY
5:41 p.m., Albany County area, possible narcotics possession.
