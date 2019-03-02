Albany County Detention Center
THURSDAY
David Russell, 62, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of trespassing.
Hugo Martinez-Chavez, 36, Idaho, was booked into the jail on a courtesy hold.
Jacob Lopez, 37, Colorado, was booked into the jail on a courtesy hold.
FRIDAY
Gabrial Cisneros, 21, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of fighting.
Josie Remy, 21, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence (Municipal Court).
Christopher Duhon, 35, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of fighting.
Jamie Schock, 25, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication.
Editor’s note: The names listed above are people who have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
THURSDAY
10:40 a.m., Laramie area, possible narcotics possession (marijuana).
2:59 p.m., 100 block of South Second, hit and run.
4:07 p.m., 200 block of North Pierce, computer crimes.
4:21 p.m., 1600 block of Centennial, hit and run.
FRIDAY
2:02 a.m., 200 block of Grand, fight.
2:15 a.m., 700 block of Kearney, possible impaired driver.
