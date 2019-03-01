Albany County Detention Center
WEDNESDAY
Robert Peters, 58, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance, driving under suspension, having no interlock device and a license plate violation.
Kayte Alvey, 28, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant and on suspicion of having no insurance and no registration.
Bennett Leitz, 22, Laramie, was serving a sentence.
Editor’s note: The names listed above are people who have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
WEDNESDAY
10:47 a.m., Laramie area, possible narcotics possession (marijuana).
12:17 p.m., Third and University, accident.
12:22 p.m., 1700 block of Custer, vandalism.
3:14 p.m., 1300 block of North 22nd, possible assault and battery.
9:51 p.m., 1600 block of North Fourth, possible domestic disturbance.
