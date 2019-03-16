Albany County Detention Center
THURSDAY
Steven Sellers, 48, Loveland, Colorado, was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery.
Kristopher Chrisswisser, 25, Michigan, was arrested on a warrant.
FRIDAY
Joshua Yancy, 25, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance (marijuana) and larceny.
Hadley Weifenbach, 35, Iowa, was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication.
Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
THURSDAY
9:03 a.m., 200 block of Wyoming Highway 230, dead body found (natural causes).
12:35 p.m., 4300 block of Grand, accident.
1:08 p.m., 800 block of Custer, accident.
2:36 p.m., 3000 block of Grand, accident.
6:02 p.m., 1300 block of Downey, possible domestic disturbance.
7:39 p.m., 2600 block of West Jackson, possible domestic disturbance.
7:49 p.m., 1400 block of Thaxton, possible domestic disturbance.
10:03 p.m., 700 block of Clark, theft.
Sheriff’s calls
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following call:
THURSDAY
12:11 p.m., 2800 block of Sage, hit and run.
