Albany County Detention Center
THURSDAY
Christopher Coca, 37, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant and on suspicion of probation revocation.
Editor’s note: The name listed above is a person who has been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Police calls:
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
THURSDAY
n 8:05 a.m., 15th and Downey, accident.
n 8:54 a.m., 1500 block of Baker, animal bite.
n 2:10 p.m., Laramie area, possible sexual assault.
n 7:22 p.m., 700 block of Evans, hit and run.
n 8 p.m., 300 block of South 11th, accident.
n 8:14 p.m., 13th and Grand, hit and run.
Sheriff’s calls
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following call:
THURSDAY
n 11:19 a.m., 10 block of Aspen Spirit, theft.
