Laramie man charged with taking controlled substance into a jail
Laramie Police Department officers responded at about 12:17 a.m. Saturday to the 1600 block of Centennial Drive for the report of a suspicious subject trying to gain access to rooms.
As a result of the investigation, 31-year-old Jaskern Bassi was arrested and charged with breach of peace, possession of a controlled substance and taking a controlled substance into a jail. Bond has not been set on the felony charge and Bassi remains in custody at the Albany County Detention Center.
Breach of the peace is a misdemeanor punishable by imprisonment for up to six months, a fine of up to $750 or both.
Possession of a controlled substance is a misdemeanor punishable by imprisonment for up to 12 months, a fine of up to $1,000 or both.
Taking controlled substances into a jail is a felony punishable by imprisonment for up to three years, a fine of up to $3,000 or both.
Albany County Detention Center
MONDAY
Keelan Noel, 20, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant for probation revocation (District Court).
Amanda Marx, 22, Denver, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and interference.
Rickey Wilson, 40, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of an interlock violation.
Fernando Ruiz, 18, Camden, Ohio, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance (marijuana).
Tyriq Adams, 20, Liberty, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance (subsequent offense) and speeding.
Christopher Curry, 34, Rock Springs, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and driving under suspension.
TUESDAY
Clark Volk, 56, California, was arrested on suspicion of driving under suspension, no interlock and no log book.
Lori Clymer, 45, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant.
Nick Bosanko, 36, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant.
ALbert Killian, 67, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Editor’s note: The names listed above are people who have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
MONDAY
8:43 a.m., 800 block of North Fifth, accident.
9:42 a.m., Laramie area, possible sex offense.
4:36 p.m., 200 block of South Johnson, possible domestic disturbance.
4:40 p.m., 300 block of Bradley, computer crimes.
8:05 p.m., Albany County area, possible narcotics possession.
TUESDAY
9:18 a.m., 1200 block of West Lyons, burglary.
3:18 p.m., 2300 block of Grand, accident.
3:26 p.m., 1300 block of Shields, vandalism.
5:58 p.m., 2300 block of Grand, hit and run.
6:37 p.m., 800 block of Downey, animal bite.
8:14 p.m., Pierce and Snowy Range, possible impaired driver.
WEDNESDAY
7:57 a.m., Fourth and Bradley, hit and run.
Sheriff’s calls
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls:
MONDAY
2:22 p.m., Albany County area, possible narcotics possession (marijuana).
3:56 p.m., Albany County area, possible narcotics possession (marijuana).
6:59 p.m., Albany County area, possible narcotics possession (marijuana).
