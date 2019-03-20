LPD warning public of phone scam
The Laramie Police Department has received several calls from residents who answered phone calls from a person who identified themselves as a city government employee. The caller states they are re-contacting individuals with insurance information.
Please be aware this is a scam. Do not provide any personal information. If you did provide information to one of these callers, call the Laramie Police Department Non-Emergent number at 721-2526 to file a report.
Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
MONDAY
1:20 p.m., 1500 block of North McCue, accident.
1:35 p.m., 100 block of Ivinson, theft.
4:41 p.m., 1200 block of North 21st, theft.
8:51 p.m., 2000 block of Alsop, vandalism.
9:44 p.m., 600 block of North Seventh, animal bite.
TUESDAY
2:26 a.m., 100 block of Ivinson, fight.
Sheriff’s calls
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls:
MONDAY
10:13 a.m., 100 block of Butte Loop, computer crimes.
4:22 p.m., 3600 block of Fort Buford, vandalism.
5:39 p.m., 3200 block of Wyoming Highway 130, theft.
7:32 p.m., Albany County area, possible narcotics possession (marijuana).
