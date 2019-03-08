Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
WEDNESDAY
10:58 a.m., 3000 block of Grand, accident.
12:09 p.m., 2600 block of Knadler, fraud.
1:03 p.m., 300 block of Ninth, accident.
4:36 p.m., 900 b lock of McCue, accident.
5:39 p.m., 1700 block of Truman, vandalism.
6:04 p.m., 800 block of 15th, accident.
9:54 p.m., 500 block of Harney, possible domestic disturbance.
THURSDAY
7:10 a.m., 1000 block of 18th, possible domestic disturbance.
Sheriff’s calls
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls:
WEDNESDAY
9:21 a.m., U.S. Highway 30 east, accident.
9:51 a.m., 4600 block of Bobolink, animal bite.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.