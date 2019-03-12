Laramie man charged with numerous felonies
Laramie Police Officers were dispatched to Third and Harney streets around 5:25 p.m. Sunday for the report of an accident involving three vehicles.
As a result of the officers’ investigations, Noah D. Norgauer, an 18-year-old Laramie resident, was arrested and charged with Driving Under the Influence of Intoxicating Controlled Substances causing Serious Injury, Taking a Controlled Substance into a Penal Institution, Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver and two counts of Possession of Controlled Substances. Bond has not yet been set on the felony charges and Norgauer remains incarcerated at the Albany County Detention Center.
Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
FRIDAY
9:18 a.m., 1300 block of 22nd, theft.
9:48 a.m., 900 block of Boulder, possible assault and battery.
11:17 a.m., 2900 block of Grand, accident.
11:23 a.m., 2200 block of Seventh, possible domestic disturbance.
4:53 p.m., 300 block of Second, shoplifting.
6:52 p.m., corner of Third and Boswell, accident.
7:18 p.m., corner of Third and Shields, possible impaired driver.
10:27 p.m., 600 block of 30th, accident.
10:55 p.m., 600 block of 30th, accident.
SATURDAY
8:30 a.m., 1900 block of 10th, hit and run.
9:03 a.m., 3300 block of Hayford, accident.
5 p.m., 1500 block of Third, accident.
6:34 p.m., 400 block of Harney, accident.
10:05 p.m., 2600 block of Grand, accident.
11:27 p.m., corner of 22nd and Reynolds, accident.
SUNDAY
1:53 a.m., 100 block of Ivinson, fight.
3:04 a.m., 400 block of Sheridan, possible impaired driver.
3:10 a.m., corner of Second and Custer, possible impaired driver.
2:39 p.m., 200 block of 30th, hit and run.
3:47 p.m., 400 block of Third, theft.
3:56 p.m., 900 block of McCue, possible domestic disturbance.
5:27 p.m., corner of Third and Harney, possible impaired driver.
6:27 p.m., 1500 block of McCue, burglary.
MONDAY
4:59 a.m., 4300 block of Grand, accident.
Sheriff’s calls
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls:
THURSDAY
11:29 p.m., Albany County area, possible narcotics possession (marijuana).
FRIDAY
2:16 a.m., Albany County area, possible narcotics possession (marijuana).
SUNDAY
8:33 a.m., Albany County area, possible narcotics possession.
6:06 a.m., U.S. Highway 287, possible impaired driver.
12:32 p.m., corner of Harmony and Pahlow, accident.
11:53 p.m., 600 block of Pierce, accident.
