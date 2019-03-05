Laramie Fire Department
The Laramie Fire Department responded Sunday to 718 Lewis St. for a report of smoke coming from a dryer. The call time was 2:06 p.m., Engine 4 was dispatched at 2:07 p.m., and E-4 responded to the scene at 2:09 p.m. E-4 arrived on scene to a two-story apartment complex, with garden-level basements. The building had eight total apartments.
The laundry room was located on the back side of the structure and had smoke coming from the door. E-4 upgraded the scene to a full response fire call, and multiple units from LFD responded. Initial crews made entry and worked to extinguish the fire. The apartment complex was evacuated by LFD and LPD.
The fire was extinguished quickly and contained to the dryer. The fire did not spread to the building or other contents. LFD responded with 3 engines, 2 ambulances, and 1 Command Vehicle. LPD helped evacuate the building and secured the area with multiple units on scene. Black Hills Energy and Rocky Mountain Power responded to the scene to help with utilities.
All occupants were allowed back into their apartments after they were cleared of smoke and checked for extension. No injuries were reported, and the fire cause is under investigation.
Any further questions can be accessed by contacting the Albany County Response Dispatch Center on their non-emergent line. 307-721-2526
Albany County Detention Center
SATURDAY
Nathan Seltzer, 31, was arrested on suspicion of felony interference, felony possession of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance.
Jessica Cook, 24, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of felony property destruction.
Mohammed Aljeshi, 22, Tempe, Arizona, was arrested on suspicion of trespassing, criminal entry and attempted vehicle theft.
Troy Severude, 28, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and a hit and run.
SUNDAY
Patrick Root, 33, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and a hit and run.
Molique Randolph, 20, Cheyenne, was arrested on suspicion of interference and fighting.
Editor’s note: The names listed above are people who have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
FRIDAY
10:43 a.m., Laramie area, possible sexual assault.
11:55 a.m., Laramie area, possible narcotics possession (marijuana).
1:11 p.m., 1900 block of North Banner, possible domestic disturbance.
1:50 p.m., 300 block of South Eighth, theft.
2:14 p.m., Fifth and Grand, accident.
3:34 p.m., 800 block of South Third, accident.
3:43 p.m., 4300 block Grand, theft.
4:54 p.m., 3400 block of Grand, accident.
6:33 p.m., Laramie area, possible narcotics possession (marijuana).
11:30 p.m., 1500 block of Custer, possible minor in possession/under the influence of alcohol.
SATURDAY
12:04 a.m., 15th and Garfield, possible falsifying of identification.
3:11 a.m., Snowy Range and Cedar, possible impaired driver.
7:26 a.m., Soldier Springs and Third, accident.
12:54 p.m., 200 block of North 30th, vandalism.
12:56 p.m., 4300 block of Grand, trespassing.
4:58 p.m., Ninth and Boswell, accident.
5:29 p.m., 3000 block of Grand, accident.
5:37 p.m., Ninth and Grand, accident.
5:39 p.m., Third and Harney, accident.
6:02 p.m., 22nd and Willett, accident.
6:15 p.m., Third and Harney, accident.
6:15 p.m., Third and Grand, accident.
6:29 p.m., 4300 block of Grand, accident.
8:10 p.m., 18th and Curtis, accident.
10:14 p.m., 2000 block of North Ninth, possible domestic disturbance.
10:41 p.m., 2200 block of North Ninth, possible impaired driver.
11:58 p.m., Third and Custer, possible impaired driver.
SUNDAY
2:21 a.m., 100 block of Ivinson, fight.
10:46 a.m., 2700 block of Knadler, hit and run.
2:04 p.m., Laramie area, possible narcotics possession (marijuana).
2:37 p.m., 4300 block of Grand, accident.
9:18 p.m., Laramie area, possible narcotics possession.
Sheriff’s calls
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the finals calls:
FRIDAY
1:40 p.m., Albany County area, possible narcotics possession (marijuana).
SATURDAY
7:48 a.m., 400 block of U.S. Highway 287, accident.
6:47 p.m., 4600 block of Bluebird, trespassing.
SUNDAY
2:49 p.m., 4300 block of North Third, trespassing.
