Albany County Detention Center
TUESDAY
Kassi Johnson, 19, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant.
Christopher Coca, 37, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication and an open container violation.
Edward Brown, 64, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and having no valid driver’s license.
Frank McKerlie, 32, Gillette, was arrested on a warrant.
Christopher Mauk, 36, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and a probation violation.
Scott Davenport, 53, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, public intoxication and an open container violation.
WEDNESDAY
Alepzi Torres-Vasques, 25, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, having no valid driver’s license and an open container violation.
Editor’s note: The names listed above are people who have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
TUESDAY
9:38 a.m., 1500 block of Baker, hit and run.
9:54 a.m., 100 block of North Fifth, theft.
10:36 a.m., Fourth and Garfield, accident.
10:40 a.m., 1300 block of Boswell, accident.
11:13 a.m., Fourth and Shields, accident.
11:47 a.m., 300 block of North Fourth, hit and run.
12:24 p.m., 4300 block of Grand, accident.
12:24 p.m., 1100 block of Mitchell, animal bite.
1:50 p.m., 2100 block of West Wyoming, accident.
3:17 p.m., 1500 block of Palmer, theft.
4:24 p.m., 1700 block of Boulder, theft.
7:46 p.m., 4100 block of Foothills, animal bite.
WEDNESDAY
7 a.m., 500 block of Lewis, possible stolen vehicle.
Sheriff’s calls
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls:
TUESDAY
11:43 a.m., Albany County area, possible sexual assault.
2:28 p.m., 200 block of Wyoming Highway 230, accident.
4:42 p.m., 100 block of Hunt, accident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.