Albany County Detention Center
WEDNESDAY
n Eric Jackson, 49, Oregon, was arrested on a courtesy hold.
n Inushai Awuda, 42, California, was arrested on a courtesy hold.
n Tom Marks, 43, Cheyenne, was arrested on a courtesy hold.
Editor’s note: Those listed under Albany County Detention Center in On the Record have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Laramie Police Department
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
WEDNESDAY
n 10:30 a.m., 700 block of Canby, trespassing.
n 11:39 a.m., 1600 block of Fourth, theft.
n 9:26 p.m., 600 block of Bradley, possible domestic disturbance.
THURSDAY
n 2:27 p.m., 4800 block of Quarterhorse, trespassing.
n 2:37 p.m., 2700 block of Jackson, burglary.
n 6:19 p.m., 1600 block of Palmer, animal bite.
n 8:27 p.m., 300 block of Gibbon, theft.
n 8:54 p.m., 100 block of Taylor, animal bite.
n 2:07 p.m., 2600 block of Jackson, possible domestic disturbance.
Albany County Sheriff’s Office
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls:
WEDNESDAY
n 2:22 p.m., Albany County area, animal bite.
THURSDAY
n 1:27 a.m., Albany County area, alleged impaired driver.
